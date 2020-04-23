GIANT to hire 3,000 additional employees to meet surging demand for groceries

GIANT says it has hired 4,000 employees over its family of brands in the past month.

The GIANT Company announced today it intends to hire an additional 3,000 team members, nearly 10% of its total workforce, to meet the surging demand for groceries as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. Over the past month, GIANT has hired approximately 4,000 temporary and part-time team members across its family of brands which includes GIANT, MARTIN’S, GIANT Direct, MARTIN’S Direct and GIANT Heirloom Market.

“At The GIANT Company, our purpose is to connect families for a better future, and our mission is more vital now than ever before,” said Matthew Lutcavage, vice president of human resources, The GIANT Company. “We’re committed to serving our communities and customers during this extraordinary time while helping our neighbors who are looking for work.”

The company is hiring for multiple in-store positions plus fulfillment center selectors and drivers to support GIANT Direct, its online grocery service that offers pickup and delivery.

“Over the past two months, our incredible in-store and e-commerce team members have worked tirelessly to serve families, but the demand for online grocery keeps growing stronger,” continued Lutcavage.

To meet this demand, the company will phase in tech enhancements to the GIANT Direct platform with the goal of adding order capacity and increasing time slots. GIANT Direct offers contactless pickup service at more than 130 GIANT and MARTIN’S stores. Customers across 90% of the company’s footprint have access to this online grocery ordering and delivery service.

In addition to tech enhancements to increase online order capacity, digital enhancements to the company’s website and app are being rolled out this week. These enhancements will help further personalize the shopping experience with product recommendations, introduce a bolder interface, and include a robust search and filter capability that connects to the Guiding Stars nutrition guidance program.

To place an order with GIANT Direct, customers can use any device to visit giantdirect.com or the GIANT app, enter their zip code and begin shopping. Before checking out, they’ll be asked to select how they would like to receive their order – delivery or pickup.

To also support social distancing, customers can now pick up prescriptions using the GIANT Direct parking spaces at their local store. For senior customers who cannot come into the store, a complimentary USPS delivery option is also available.

Those interested can apply online at the GIANT or MARTIN’S websites or speak with any store manager.