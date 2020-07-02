news York County police department discovers huge snake Strange call of the day puzzles local police Credit: Springettsbury Twp. Police Springettsburg Twp. Police find large Python Springettsbury Township Police Department Help STPD Solve Crime Corporal Alu with the Springettsbury Township... Police Department is attempting to identify the subject in this truck in reference to a theft that occurred in the 4100 block of Woodlyn Terrace, on January 30th, 2020. Facebook YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Springettsbury Township Police are calling it the "Strange call of the day". On February 6th, 2020 at approximately 2:00 pm Springettsbury Township police officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Whiteford Road for the report of a large snake in a wooded area. Officers found a deceased 15 foot python. It is unknown where the snake came from or how long it had been there.