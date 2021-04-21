George Floyd's uncle speaks following the guilty verdict of Derek Chauvin

FOX43's Jamie Bittner spoke one-on-one with George Floyd's uncle following the court decision

The uncle of George Floyd spoke to FOX43 following the verdict of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin who has been found guilty of murder and manslaughter in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd.

"I've been madder in the last 4 days than I think I've been my whole life," said Selwyn Jones who has been actively advocating across the nation since his nephews death.

Bystander video and multiple police body cameras, captured Chauvin kneeling on Floyd for nine minutes and 29 seconds in the street outside Cup Foods.

"I'm an uncle with a broken heart," said Jones who noted racism is not in the DNA and that hate is taught.

When asked if the verdict brought him any closure, Jones said "No. Because I'm so obsessed with making the change and not seeing any black man get arrested. Any black man get treated...not getting a fair take because they are black."

Jones advocacy has linked him to multiple regions including Gettysburg, PA that reached out to Jones' hometown of Gettysburg, South Dakota as Jones fought to rid a confederate flag from a police patch in that South Dakota region.