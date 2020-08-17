Gamut Theatre to reopen Sept. 12, new audience and actor restriction to mitigate spread of COVID-19

Gamut Theatre will reopen six months to the day after closing in March because of the virus.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — As many theatres across Central Pennsylvania remain closed, Gamut Theatre in Downtown Harrisburg announced they will reopen on September 12th with their production of Chekov Comedy: Love Hurts! exactly six months after closing on March 12th due to COVID-19 restrictions.

But things will be very different heading back inside the theatre.

"I don't want people to think, 'Whew! Open just like it was before!'" Melissa Nicholson, Executive Director of Gamut Theatre said. "It's not. It's very, very different."

Masks will be required at all times in the theatre. Patrons will have their temperature checked and will be asked a few health questions before being allowed to enter. There will be restroom restrictions and bar service from your seat (you can pre-order online or order drinks from your seat). All drinks will be served with a straw.

The theatre also will operate at around 22-23% capacity, allowing only 51 patrons in at a time, Nicholson said.

"We are selling seats as singles, doubles or triples. If you have a group of more than three, you have to break into those configurations," Nicholson said.

Their fall season also is directly changed because of the pandemic, but this time in new, unique ways.

Their first show will be performed by actors that have been in a quarantine bubble for months and are also full-time employees of the theatre in managerial roles.

The second show, The Zoo Story, will be performed by a married couple.

The third show, Little Red Riding Hood, will be performed by a real-life family.

All of these shows' casts allow for proper quarantining and social distancing due to living quarters.

"We just wanted to see how it will go, and we really have no idea," Nicholson said. "The shows we're doing are one acts, they're performed with no intermission. So we're cutting down on any congregation of audience members."

Should COVID-19 spike, Gamut will be ready to shut down again and transition fully online.

"We also have an internal tool that might be a little more rigorous than state regulations," Nicholson said. "If we feel we're going into a dangerous area as a community, we will shut down."

They are also still performing online shows for a variety of ages and story types.

Ticket prices also will vary per show, with a new experiment where you will have the option to pay how much you feel you can afford.