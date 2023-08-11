Funeral rites for Ellen Casey scheduled

The former Pennsylvania First Lady passed away last week at the age of 91

SCRANTON, Pa. — Funeral arrangements have been announced for one of Pennsylvania's former first ladies, who passed away last week.

Ellen Casey died Friday. Her husband was the late Gov. Robert P. Casey.

There will be a public visitation Thursday, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., at St. Peter's Cathedral on Wyoming Avenue in downtown Scranton.

A funeral mass is scheduled for Friday at 10 p.m., also at St. Peter's.

Private interment will follow the mass in St. Catherine's Cemetery in Moscow.

Mrs. Casey spent years in the public eye. Her husband was a state senator and auditor general before serving as governor from 1987 to 1995. Her son, Robert Casey Jr., currently serves as U.S. Senator for Pennsylvania.

The governor's office ordered flags on all state properties to be flown at half-staff to honor her.