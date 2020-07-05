Royal Farms giving nurses free pulled chicken sandwiches for National Nurses Week

BALTIMORE — Royal Farms today announced as a “Thank you” to nurses during National Nurses Week, all Royal Farms locations in Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Virginia will give a free pulled chicken sandwich to any nurse visiting any of the company’s 226 locations on Monday, May 11 and Tuesday, May 12.
Nurses only need to show their Healthcare ID to the cashier to redeem their free hand pulled chicken sandwich.
“Royal Farms would like to thank all the hardworking nurses for their non-stop dedication, especially now during the COVID-19 pandemic. Everyone is aware that Nurses are working around the clock and going beyond the call of duty during these stressful times,” said John Kemp, president of Royal Farms.
Source: Royal Farms Press Release