Free community college? President's proposal would wipe out cost of 2 years

Pennsylvania has 14 community colleges.

President Joe Biden is pushing to provide students with free 2-year community college as part of his $1.8 trillion dollar American Families Plan.

The plan includes $109 billion for free community college, along with expanded family leave and universal childcare. Pennsylvania has 14 community colleges many of which are already a lower cost than most traditional 4-year universities. However, Community College of Philadelphia President, Dr. Donald Guy Generals, told FOX43 the cost is still a challenge for many families.

"Their first reaction in too many cases is, I can't afford this," he said. Dr. Generals said his college has been looking at the issue of college costs for years and that their own study showed that students are making the decision to pursue higher education based on the bottomline.

"Nearly 3,000 students per year after applying, after registering, taking the test, and are just about ready to start classes have to drop because they can't afford it," he said.

Dr. Generals voiced his support for the measure online.

"This will go an incredibly long way towards undoing that which I call a national crisis. That students walk away from education after they make the decision to go to school to better their lives," he said.

Hear from a student paying for the cost:

Temple University soon to be senior 20-year-old Nicolle Majette, who is paying out of state rates, calls paying for college 'stressful' as she noted she juggles multiple jobs and scholarship applications.

"It's just a little bit stressful thinking about how I'm going to pay for that for four years. So, whether that's through loans or scholarships is really what I rely on to get through college," she said.

As for if it would have made a difference for Majette in picking colleges, she said "I think it would have made a huge difference. I mean having two years, I mean that's half of the total tuition price."