WPMT-FOX43 nominated for nine Mid-Atlantic Regional Emmy Awards

WPMT-FOX43 has been nominated for nine Mid-Atlantic Regional Emmy Awards.

Jackie De Tore was nominated for best anchor in a medium market, while Andrea Michaels was nominated for best meteorologist in a medium market.

Rachel Yonkunas and photographer Jay Groft were nominated for her FOX43 Reveals story on the opioid epidemic.

The duo were also nominated for the look into Human Trafficking in Pennsylvania, giving Groft two nominations.

Yonkunas and photographer Brent Singleton were also nominated for her story on the parallels between the current pandemic, and the Spanish Flu of 1918, giving her a total of three nominations.

Matt Maisel and photographer Nicholas Vitto were nominated for their series on Cannabis in the Commonwealth.

Andrew Kalista was nominated with Singleton, who totaled two nominations, for a story on a Milton Hershey Senior that balances high Sschool, basketball, college and work in a cancer research lab.

Lyndsay Barna was nominated for a sports feature piece.

Last, but certainly not least, photojournalist Drew Szala was nominated for overall excellence as a news photographer, which includes everything from shooting video, to producing editing packages that you watch in the FOX43 Newscasts.

Congratulations to our FOX43 News team!

