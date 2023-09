People enjoyed the holiday weekend soaking up the sun at Ricketts Glen State Park Sunday.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Pa. — It was a great day to get outside as folks enjoyed the nice weather at Ricketts Glen State Park on Sunday.

Many decided to spend this last summer holiday cooling off on the beach at Lake Jean.

Hikers were also able to check out many of the trails at the state park including Falls Trail, which recently reopened after a rock ledge collapsed on a section of the trail, forcing it to close temporarily.