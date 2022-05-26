Flag store in the Poconos honors veterans for Memorial Day

The Flag Store in Chestnuthill Township is stocked with everything from military flags to American flags, stick flags, and war markers for veterans' graves.

Example video title will go here for this video

SCIOTA, Pa. — Hanging on the Wall of Honor inside The Flag Store in Chestnuthill Township are the faces of veterans who served our country.

Owner Vena Ackerman says some of them are her family members.

"My father was a World War II veteran. My mother's sister was a World War II veteran. My mother's two brothers were World War II veterans. One gave his life at the Battle of the Bulge. My father-in-law was a World War II veteran and a Purple Heart recipient, and my brother was a Vietnam veteran, as well as my husband," said Ackerman.

She says ahead of Memorial Day, it's important to honor the men and women who died for our country. That's why her store is stocked with everything from military flags to American flags, stick flags, and war markers for veterans' graves.

The bulk of her service flags and American flags come from the oldest flag maker in the United States.

"All of our flags are made in the United States of America. We're really proud of that, and that's the whole reason why we started The Flag Store," Ackerman said. "So that we would be honoring American patriots with American flags.

The flags store is a flag drop-off site. Anyone who wishes can drop off one of their deteriorated American flags, and it will be disposed of properly.

"The American flag is very important to patriotic Americans and to people who serve their country day in and day out. We always honor our military, and Memorial Day is a day we honor those who have served and sacrificed and given the ultimate," Ackerman said. "They've given their lives for the service of their country."

Ackerman says if you have a photo of a veteran you would like on the Wall of Honor, bring it to them. They will frame the photo and hang it up for everyone to see.