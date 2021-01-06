"You were dead": Man who collapsed at Township meeting meets first responders who saved his life

Daniel Forry remembers the words his doctors told him at the hospital, "right after I got there 'Dan you were dead.'" Firefighters and EMS helped save his life

Daniel Forry remembers feeling dizzy after he gave a speech during a West Hempfield Township meeting. But, that's all he remembers.

"And after that I woke up on a very bump ride to Lancaster General," he said.

When he arrived at the hospital, Forry said doctors told him 'Dan you were dead.'

Forry was saved thanks to firefighters and EMS crews who immediately responded to his life-threatening medical emergency on May 4. On Tuesday, he and his family honored those first responders during a township meeting with a thank you letter written by Forry's granddaughter.

"We got dispatched to a West Hempfield Township meeting for an unconscious person and it got upgraded to a cardiac arrest," said Adam Marden, Operations Manager for Susquehanna Valley EMS, who helped get Forry into an ambulance and to the hospital that day.

Thursday was the first time Marden had met Forry since saving his life. Marden credited two firefighters who were at the Township meeting with jumping into action before he arrived.

"They were able to start CPR right away and use an AED. We continued CPR, we shocked him again. We delivered medications to him, and then we got a pulse back," said Marden. "He started breathing and it was amazing."

Marden said there are nearly 1,000 cardiac arrests per day in the United States He said 90% are fatal and of those who get discharged from the hospital, 10% have a good neurological outcome. He credits his EMS crew, firefighters and police all working together in saving Forry's life and secure a good outcome.