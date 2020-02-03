First case of Novel Coronavirus confirmed in New York, governor says

The patient is a woman in her late 30s, contracted the virus while traveling abroad in Iran.

The first novel coronavirus case was reported in New York Sunday, according to state Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

The patient is a woman in her late 30s, who contracted the virus while traveling abroad in Iran. She is currently isolated in her home, Cuomo said.

"The patient has respiratory symptoms, but is not in serious condition and has been in a controlled situation since arriving to New York," Cuomo's statement read.

The New York State Department of Health said the patient went to a hospital in Manhattan after contracting the virus.

Cuomo said approval for state testing was granted on Saturday and the positive test was confirmed by New York's Wadsworth Lab in Albany.

"There is no cause for surprise -- this was expected," Cuomo said. "As I said from the beginning, it was a matter of when, not if there would be a positive case of novel coronavirus in New York."

Cuomo added there's no reason for "undue anxiety."

"The general risk remains low in New York. We are diligently managing this situation and will continue to provide information as it becomes available," he said.

Disease detectives in New York have already identified close contacts of the patient, according to New York City Health Commissioner Oxiris Barbot.