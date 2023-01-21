DC's Free Britney America to host Ticketmaster protest outside U.S. Capitol

Organizers claim Live Nation's monopoly impacts the safety of fans, the ability of smaller businesses to compete and exerts excessive control over artists' careers.

WASHINGTON — On Tuesday, January 24, a small organization in DC known as Free Britney America will host a Ticketmaster protest outside the U.S. Capitol.

Organization officials encourage others to join in person or virtually to rally in support of ending Ticketmaster-Live Nation's monopoly over the live event and ticketing industry. The rally will be held at the same time as the Senate Judiciary Committee meets on this matter around 10 a.m.

Those looking to join the group in person are asked to meet at the corner of Constitution Avenue Northwest and First Street Northeast Tuesday morning.

In November of 2022, officials say Ticketmaster received backlash from Taylor Swift's fans due to difficulties they experienced trying to buy tickets for her latest tour.

Within a few days, the Department of Justice announced there was an ongoing antitrust investigation into the 2010 merger of Ticketmaster and Live Nation.

Officials claim the danger of Live Nation's power in the entertainment industry exceeds beyond making tickets inaccessible.

Organizers of Tuesday's protest say "Live Nation’s monopoly impacts the safety of fans, the ability of smaller businesses to compete, wastes taxpayers’ money and exerts inordinate control over artists’ careers."

Free Britney America was founded in Washington., D.C. to help raise awareness of the abuse endured by Britney Spears and others under conservatorships and guardianships.

When Britney Spears regained her freedom on November 21, 2021, officials say one question remained: how could one of the world’s most famous artists be forced to perform for audiences of thousands of fans?

Research by the organization into Britney’s conservatorship revealed that Live Nation was a central player in monetizing her abusive conservatorship.

Furthermore, officials claim that the inordinate power that Live Nation has across the music industry secures a culture of silence around the abuse of Britney Spears and other artists.

The "Fans Unite to Fight Ticketmaster" rally will occur at the same time as the recently announced Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on January 24 titled "That's The Ticket: Promoting Competition and Protecting Consumers in Live Entertainment."