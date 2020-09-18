Most young adults living at home since after Great Depression

One local family is dealing with what millions of Americans are now: the return home of a young adult and offers hope and tips to deal.

YORK, Pa. — More young adults are living at home with their parents right now than any other time since the Great Depression. One York County family though, says it doesn't have to necessarily be a bad thing!

The Word family of Jacobus, York County is experiencing what 26.6 million other people are: The return of their young adult. (cue scary music!)

Larry and Theadra's daughter Lare graduated from Virginia Tech and like so many others, moved back home to get a jump start on life. It's a transition that can be difficult for everyone involved. "You go to school and you have all this freedom and then you come home and it's like, what are rules? Although I've been able to take care of myself for the most part even though I am living at home, they've been wonderful," said Lare of her parents.

Her mom agrees. "I think initially it was an adjustment for everybody when she came back home. We did eventually have to create a chores list for the house and it included everybody that was in the house," Theadra said laughing.

They say parents must make their expectations clear from the start and Larry says no matter what, always communicate. "Communication is key and just being able to at least have some sense of normalcy when it comes to a family night, games perhaps, just try to keep in touch with one another."

Keeping in touch is different with an adult child, so there will be an adjustment there as well, but one that Theadra says she is grateful for. "It's nice to I think build that mother adult/daughter relationship, I enjoy it, you know. It's fun, you can have different conversations that you couldn't have with your 14-year-old or 10-year-old," she said.