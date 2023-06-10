Family moves into Habitat for Humanity home

A family from Monroe County is moving into their new home, all thanks to Habitat for Humanity.

Example video title will go here for this video

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Newswatch 16 stopped by in early September when volunteers from Wells Fargo workers were putting the finishing touches on the home.

But Friday was move-in day for Rodney and Latisha, who completed all the requirements set for homeownership through Habitat for Humanity.

The couple even helped rebuild the space.

They say they learned a lot in the process.

"I definitely picked up a few trades and stuff like that. I didn't know anything about painting or installing drywall. I knew a little bit of Carpentry, I learned a little more working with these guys and stuff like that, so it taught me a lot," said Rodney Robinson, Stroudsburg.

Officials with Habitat for Humanity say building the home wouldn't have been possible without the thousands of hours of work from several volunteer groups throughout Monroe County.