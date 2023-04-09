Families wrap up holiday weekend before the start of the school year

Whether families spent Monday driving home after a weekend away or stepping out for one last treat, for many it signified the end of summer before the school year.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — For many people traveling through Luzerne County on Labor Day, it was a drive with the windows up and the AC on.

"We are leaving weather that's in the low eighties to go to one hundred-degree weather we are not so excited about that, but hopefully it'll cool off soon enough," said Clyde Stover, Virginia.

For Clyde Stover and his son of the same name, it's the end of a long summer vacation as they get ready for school to start this Wednesday.

"As excited as any seven-year-old would be, he's looking forward to seeing all his friends he hasn't seen all summer long, catching up with them," said Stover.

"The weekend we just kind of relaxed and planned our time out you know traveling with the kids and they are home-schooled so I had to plan that out," said Heidi Russis, Connecticut.

With all five of her kids learning year-round, Heidi Russis says the only classroom they'll have this week is from the car as they drive from Connecticut to Montana.

"We get to spend time together, we can travel we can pick our own schedule and I think it's just a safer option," said Russis.

Jaime Weinschenk of Wyoming stayed close to home. For her, it was a weekend spent with family and friends capping off the night with a stop at Carter's Ice Cream along Wyoming Avenue.

"We had a really great Labor Day and we spent the day swimming at our friend's house, and we went home for a little while and this one suggested we go for ice cream so here we are," said Jaime Weinschenk, Wyoming.

Both of her sons started school last week. Weinschenk says this holiday serves as the perfect buffer to make sure her kids start the year off right.

"Now they are going back in with a full gear, full blast and it kind of eases it in a little better," said Weinschenk.