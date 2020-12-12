Police Impersonator reported in Chambersburg

Chambersburg Police offer tips to help spot a fake cop

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Chambersburg Police are warning people about a possible police impersonator in the Borough. Early this morning, police took a report from a woman who says she was stopped by a dark SUV with blue flashing headlights and lights on the mirrors. It happened on Stouffer Avenue between East McKinley Street and Stanley Avenue, around 12:15 a.m.

The wannabe officer from the SUV approached the victim and asked the woman why she was driving around since she had a vehicle with an out of state registration.

The victim described the subject as a tall male with brown hair. He was a white male and had a gold wedding band. He was also wearing a dark uniform and had a radio.

After the "traffic stop" the subject was last seen traveling towards Wayne Avenue. Chambersburg Police checked with Pennsylvania State Police and say neither department was involved in the ''traffic stop" with the victim. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Chambersburg Police Department or submit a tip through Crimewatch.

Chambersburg Police offered some tips to help protect you from Police Impersonators:

Put on your flashers, drive below the speed limit and call 911 from your cell phone. Tell the 911 dispatcher that you are concerned that someone is trying to pull you over that may not be a police officer. Ask the dispatcher to verify whether the car attempting to pull you over is indeed a law enforcement officer.

If you do not have a cell phone, drive to a well-lit, busy area such as the parking lot of a busy store such as a grocery store.

Do not flee from the vehicle attempting to pull you over. Do not stop your vehicle or get out of your vehicle until a dispatcher can confirm you are being pulled over by a legitimate police officer.

If the dispatcher cannot confirm that you are being pulled over by a police officer, stay on the line with the dispatcher, and ask for police assistance. Drive carefully to a safe place, such as a local police department.

Look for a uniform, official department jacket, and other equipment used by police officers for the performance of their duties.