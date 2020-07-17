Convicted murderer Eric Frein moved to State Prison in Montgomery County

Frein, who was sentenced to death for the 2014 murder of a Pennsylvania State Police trooper outside the Blooming Grove barracks, has been moved to the SCI-Phoenix.

Convicted killer Eric Frein, who was sentenced to death for the 2014 murder of a Pennsylvania State Police trooper outside the Blooming Grove barracks, has been moved to the SCI-Phoenix in Montgomery County.

In May 2020, a notice of execution was signed for Frein by Department of Corrections Secretary John Wetzel. The date was set for June 22.

Pennsylvania issued a moratorium on executions in 2015. Gov. Tom Wolf cited concerns over innocence, racial bias, and the effects of executions on victims' families in declaring the moratorium.

The Dept. of Corrections said the law provides that when the governor does not sign a warrant of execution within the specified time period, the secretary of corrections has 30 days within which to issue a notice of execution.

Governor Wolf issues temporary reprieves if a warrant reaches his desk without further appeals. We are not yet at that point in this case, Wetzel said in a press release in May.

Any remaining appeals or stays Frein pursues would be part of the court case, and questions pertaining to those appeals or stays would be best directed to his attorneys, Wetzel said.