Weinstein sentenced to 23 years for sexual assaults

The sentencing ends the New York trial for Weinstein, that began on Jan. 6.
Credit: AP
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in New York. (AP)

Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison for rape and sexual assault. 

It's a sight the Hollywood mogul's multitude of accusers thought they would never see. Weinstein was convicted last month of raping a woman in a New York City hotel room in 2013 and forcibly performing oral sex on another woman at his apartment in 2006. 

He faced a maximum of 29 years in prison. Both women that Weinstein was convicted of assaulting spoke in court Wednesday before Judge James Burke announced the sentence. 