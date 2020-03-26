WARM 103.3 launches commercial-free Santa Stream

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — WARM 103.3 Central PA's Christmas Station has launched its commercial-free Santa Stream at warm1033.com.
"Typically the Santa Stream is a way to give the Super Christmas Music fans an early treat to the holiday season before we go to Christmas over the air"
said WARM 103.3 Program Director. "We hear often from our listeners how Christmas Music brings joyfulness and calm to their lives. In these uncertain times, we thought it would be appropriate to bring it back so listeners can have it as another diversion as they are spending more time at home."
The Santa Stream can be found at warm1033.com and will stay on the station website indefinitely. On air, WARM 103.3 will continue to play the great music from the 80s, 90s, and now!
SOURCE: WARM 103.3