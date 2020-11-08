Viola Davis buys South Carolina plantation where she was born

Davis, who turned 55, confirmed the news on her social media accounts on Tuesday.

CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. — Award-winning actress Viola Davis has purchased the South Carolina plantation where she was born, an announcement she made on the same day she celebrated her birthday.

Davis, who turned 55, confirmed the news on her social media accounts on Tuesday. The plantation is located near the town of St. Matthews in Calhoun County, about 38 miles from Columbia.

"The above is the house where I was born on August 11, 1965. It is the birthplace of my story. Today on my 55th year of life...I own it....all of it."

She then added a Cherokee blessing which says, "May you live long enough to know why you were born."

Davis has talked before about the area, known as Singleton Plantation, in the past. While she was born there, her parents moved her and the rest of her siblings to Rhode Island when she was just two months old.

In an interview with People and Entertainment Weekly in 2016, she said she had been back to visit the land briefly. Her family worked as sharecroppers and farmers on the land.

She said her family didn't have much when they were there, but they did try to find joy. She said on the day she was born there was laughing and her mother ate a sardine, mustard, onion, and tomato sandwich.

“It’s a great story to me," she said at the time. "It’s a great story of celebration in the midst of what you would feel is a decimated environment, but you could see the joy and the life that can come out of that, because it’s not always about things, you know.”

Since that humble beginning, Davis has gone on to great success. She's won a Tony Award for her work on Broadway and in 2016 she earned an Emmy for Best Actress for her role on the series "How to Get Away with Murder." She become the first Black woman to win in that category.

In 2017, she won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her work in "Fences." Oddly enough, it was for the same role she won the Tony for when she appeared in the stage version years earlier.