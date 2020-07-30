USA Drive-Ins Movie Theater coming to Gettysburg

The first movie will be shown on Friday, July 31.

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — USA Drive-Ins, a division of Harena Data, has announced its new drive-in movie theater and esports arena will be coming to Gettysburg this weekend. For now, the drive-in movie aspect of the business will be available at The Outlet Shoppes at Gettysburg owned by Horizon Group Properties.

On Friday, July 31, the drive-in movie theater will be showing Ferris Bueller’s Day Off and on Saturday, Aug. 1 it will show Raiders of the Lost Ark.

In addition to the movies, there will be touch-free menus for ordering safely packaged, yet robust food, snacks, and drinks. Using smartphones, attendees will be able to view, order, and pay for menu items and then pick them up at their scheduled time from the nearest concession stands.

The event will be held starting at dusk each day at The Outlet Shoppes at Gettysburg (1863 Gettysburg Village Dr, Gettysburg, PA 17325).