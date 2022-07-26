'Leave it to Beaver' star Tony Dow still alive, in hospice care, wife confirms

Tony Dow's management team issued a statement earlier Tuesday that said the beloved actor had died. The statement has since been deleted.

WASHINGTON — Actor Tony Dow, best known for his role as big brother Wally Cleaver on the "Leave it to Beaver" sitcom in the 1950s and 60s, is near death but still alive, family members said Tuesday afternoon.

Earlier in the day, Dow's management team issued a statement on Facebook that announced the death of the beloved actor. The statement has since been deleted.

Dow's management team issued an update on Facebook about the error saying the actor's wife had notified them about the death. The management team has since talked to the actor's son Christopher, confirming Dow is still alive but not doing well, according to the Facebook post.

URGENT UPDATE: This morning Tony's wife Lauren, who was very distraught, had notified us that Tony had passed and asked... Posted by Tony Dow on Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Dow's wife, Lauren, later told ABC7 in Los Angeles and CBS Sunday Morning that her husband is still alive and breathing, but in hospice care at their home.

She explained to ABC7 that based on some health issues that occurred overnight, she had mistakenly insinuated to several people that her husband had died. She confirmed to the outlet that it was a miscommunication and regrets causing any confusion.

Fox News reported that Dow's son, Christopher, said his father "is still alive but in his last hours. Under hospice care."

Back in May, Dow's wife posted on his Facebook page to tell fans that the "Leave it to Beaver" star had cancer again. Although no specific diagnosis was ever given, Dow had survived two bouts with cancer before.

Last week, his management team said Dow's cancer battle had recently been "a rollercoaster of ups and downs" and he had been in and out of the hospital "with various complications and treatments."

Throughout his career, Dow also appeared on "General Hospital," "Never Too Young" and as himself on "The Love Boat."

He was born in Hollywood and was a Junior Olympics diving champion. But he broke into show business with his audition as Wally in the popular "Leave it to Beaver" show. It ran from 1957 to 1963.

The sitcom followed a stereotypical Cold War family, including the mischievous Beaver, Wally and their parents, played by Barbara Billingsley and Hugh Beaumont.