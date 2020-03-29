Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are back in the United States after coronavirus quarantine

The couple tested positive for the novel coronavirus earlier this month while in Australia, where Hanks had been doing pre-production work on a film about Elvis.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have returned to the United States after going into self-quarantine in Australia.

"We're home now, and like the rest of America, we carry on sheltering place and social distancing," Hanks tweeted Saturday.

The couple tested positive for the novel coronavirus earlier this month while in Australia, where Hanks had been doing pre-production work on a film about singer Elvis Presley. Hanks is set to play Presley's manager, Colonel Tom Parker, in the film. Production on the project has been suspended.