'The Office' actor visits Scranton

Brian Baumgartner, who played Kevin Malone, made a stop in the Electric City to sign copies of his new book.

SCRANTON, Pa. — The television show "The Office" was about a group of workers at a fictional paper company set in Scranton.

The show ran from 2005 to 2013 but it seems to be bigger than ever!

One of the stars of the show, Brian Baumgartner, made a stop in the Electric City.

Baumgartner starred as the slow-witted accountany Kevin.

He was in town to sign copies of the new book, "Welcome to Dunder Mifflin: The Ultimate Oral History of The Office."

Baumgartner made stops at the University of Scranton and at Cooper's Seafood House in Scranton.

He's was also supposed to hang out for a while at the Backyard Ale House along Linden Street in the Electric City.