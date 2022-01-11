Entertainment company denies sword swallowing was behind medical call to Six Flags

The performer was working for magician Aaron Radatz' production company Saturday night, according to a Six Flags spokesperson.

BOWIE, Md. — A representative for the company staging a Halloween magic performance at Six Flags America in Bowie says an emergency call that medics described as a serious injury caused by sword swallowing was caused by an “unrelated medical condition.”

The call for help came from Six Flags in Bowie between 9:30 and 10 p.m. Saturday evening.

“It was not for an accident during the show but rather for other unrelated health conditions…,” reported Josh Bowren, the Production Manager for Aaron Radatz Productionz which staged the show according to Six Flags officials.

Bowren did not name the actor, who he described as “our sword swallower," and authorities have not released the name of the injured person. The performer was a 59-year-old man who was in serious but not life-threatening condition when he was transported to Capital Region Health Hospital in Largo Saturday night, rescuers said.

Rescuers described the weapon to medical workers as "a haunted house sword" and said it occurred during a "Halloween show."

A spokesperson for Six Flags said the company's “thoughts and prayers are with the performer and his family.”

According to the company's website, magician Aaron Radatz, 47, and his wife April are featured performers who also produce productions with casts at locations throughout the U.S.

The couple posted live on Facebook from Six Flags America in Bowie on their Facebook page about a half hour before the time of the Saturday night accident.

Prince George’s County police report officers responded to the accident because they at first feared a stabbing or cutting attack.

