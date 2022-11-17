Taylor Swift tickets? You're on your own kid

Ticketmaster crashes due to the high demand while fans are left paying high prices.

DUNMORE, Pa. — Taylor Swift is all the talk these days. Not only about her super popular concert tour, but even more so for the difficulty in actually getting tickets to go to it.

So many fans have aired their grievances about the process of purchasing tickets and the prices that now lawmakers are getting involved.

Many fans, like Mary Stemski of Dunmore, signed up for presale tickets for Taylor Swift's "Eras Tour" and logged onto Ticketmaster Tuesday but kept getting pushed out.

"I logged in probably about an hour before it opened. And then spent the next 10 hours trying to make it through the line. The closest I got was choosing tickets, but then I got kicked out and sent back to the beginning of the queue. And that probably happened about five or six times," she said.

Stremski was not alone.

"We tried to get into it, and the whole website crashed. And then we had to reload it, put ourselves back in the queue but by then, we were already 2,000 plus ahead of us, and we waited over six hours just to get to the ticket selection," added Grace Moreland, a University of Scranton freshman.

Ticketmaster said in a public statement that, "It had anticipated the heavy demand for tickets to see Swift perform on her first tour in five years. But that extreme interest combined with bot attacks led to unprecedented traffic on our site."

But that isn't good enough for "Swifties."

Tennessee's Attorney General is launching an antitrust investigation into Ticketmaster.

And United States Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota is speaking out as well.

The Senate Antitrust Chair sent a letter to the president of Ticketmaster's parent company calling the company out as it "continues to abuse its market positions."

Here in Pennsylvania, Attorney General Josh Shapiro is following suit, tweeting:

"Having trouble using Ticketmaster? Pennsylvanians experiencing problems using the site should submit a complaint to my office," with a complaint form attached.

But in the meantime, fans are still trying to get tickets and paying the price.

Ticket resale company Stubhub has seats priced between $500 and up to a staggering $18,000 per ticket.

And come Friday, the rest of us were supposed to get our shot at the coveted seats.

That was until Ticketmaster sent out this tweet Thursday.

"Due to the extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand, tomorrow's public on-sale for Taylor Swift the Eras Tour has been canceled."

So ... how much are you willing to pay?

"I mean, I'm hoping that Ticketmaster is able to cap them, but the whole system is completely messed up and crashing," Stremski says.

Click here to file a complaint in Pennsylvania.