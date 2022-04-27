x
Entertainment News

‘Supernatural’ star is recovering after a dangerous wreck, reports say

Jared Padalecki tweeted that he’s "on the mend" and added that he’s lucky to have a strong support system and medical care.
Credit: Jared Padalecki

AUSTIN, Texas — One half of the "Supernatural" duo was absent from a convention organized in New York City after a reported wreck involving Jared Padalecki.

In a tweet published late Tuesday afternoon, Padalecki said he’s lucky to have “the best care in the world” and thanked his fans for the messages of support.

Creation Entertainment’s Supernatural Official Convention was set for this past weekend in New York but the show’s co-star Jensen Ackles told fans there that Padalecki couldn’t make it due to a dangerous car wreck that Padelecki was “lucky” to have walked away from. Ackles added that Padalecki wasn’t driving

It’s unclear whether the wreck happened in New York City or in Austin where the production of “Walker” is currently happening. 

