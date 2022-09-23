Ryan Grantham from 'Diary of a Wimpy Kid' sentenced to life in prison for murdering mother

WASHINGTON — Actor Ryan Grantham, who appeared in the CW show "Riverdale," has been sentenced to life in prison for murdering his mother and plotting to kill Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, according to several media outlets.
The 24-year-old Canadian actor will not be eligible for parole for 14 years, according to the CBC. Grantham had pleaded guilty to second-degree murder earlier this year, a crime that carries an automatic life sentence in Canada.
A court hearing in June revealed that Grantham shot his 64-year-old mother Barbara White while she played piano on March 31, 2020, according to CBC. The day after killing his mother, Grantham had loaded his car with three guns, ammunition, 12 Molotov cocktails and a printed map with a plan to kill the Canadian Prime Minister.
Shortly after the murder, the Canadian actor filmed a video confessing to killing his mother, which had been shown in court. According to CBC, he also had thoughts of committing a mass shooting at Simon Fraser University where he was enrolled.
Grantham eventually turned himself in to the authorities. Presiding Justice Kathleen Ker called it a "saving grace" that the Canadian actor had decided to turn himself in, ending his decision to carry out a killing spree, the Los Angeles Times reports.
The court had found Grantham battled depression in the months prior to the murder, CBC reports. Psychiatric reports were presented to the court showing the actor had suicidal thoughts, self-hatred and guilt following the murder, according to the Los Angeles Times.
His lawyer, Chris Johnson, said to Canadian outlet CTV News that Grantham was not surprised by the sentencing.
Grantham, who was sentenced in Vancouver on Wednesday, had more than 30 acting credits including his role in the 2010 "Diary of a Wimpy Kid" movie, the New York Times reports. His most recent role was in 2019 as Jeffery in "Riverdale."
