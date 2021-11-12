Megan Thee Stallion graduates from Texas Southern University

The "Savage" rapper received her bachelor's degree in health administration Saturday.

HOUSTON — She did it! Houston's Megan Thee Stallion is now Megan Thee Graduate!

The self-proclaimed "H-Town Hottie" walked across the stage Saturday at Texas Southern University's 2021 Winter Commencement Ceremony. She received her bachelor's degree from the university's College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences.

Shortly after walking across the stage, Megan posted to her social media platforms saying, "I know my parents are looking down on me so proud."

Alongside Megan were dozens of other TSU graduates who also had many reasons to be proud.

"I'm not going to cry. My fiance passed when I was 5 months pregnant and I'm graduating now," said Kawana Solid, TSU Graduate. "It was a long journey. I had a lot of support I'm thankful."

"The journey, it has been like a roller coaster. If you want to say something it’s been a roller coaster with all the trail and tribulations you go through,” Joseph Cook, TSU Graduate.

"I'm happy, scared whatever all the things I should feel, nervous as well,” Rev-Lizbeth Alcantara, TSU Graduate.

All of the graduates proved no matter who you are or what you're up against, anything is possible.

When people count me out or tell me I can’t do something it only makes me go harder 💪🏾 — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) December 10, 2021

KHOU 11 reporter Brittany Ford will have more on this story on KHOU 11 News at 6 p.m.