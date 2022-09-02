'Lord of the Rings' TV series reveals official title, trailer

In production since 2017, the show could be the most expensive television series of all time.

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — The journey back to Middle Earth now has an official title.

The new series from Amazon Prime will be called "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power."

Amazon made the announcement while also releasing the first official trailer from the series. The new series will premiere on Amazon Prime on Sept. 2, 2022.

Filming of the series, which began in 2020 and wrapped in August 2021, took place in New Zealand where the two "Lord of the Rings" trilogies were also made, according to Variety.

Amazon said the series will take place during the fabled Second Age, thousands of years prior to the events of both "The Lord of the Rings" books and "The Hobbit."

Amazon said the new series "will take viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and the greatest villain that ever flowed from Tolkien’s pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness."

"Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth," continued Amazon. "From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elf-capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the furthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone."

The Hollywood Reporter sources estimate the price tag of the series — rumored to be five seasons — could hit $1 billion. The Amazon production was first announced in 2017.

The new "Lord of the Rings" cast includes Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Nazanin Boniadi, Tom Budge, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Daniel Weyman and Joseph Mawle.

A new age begins September 2, 2022. Journey to Middle-earth with The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. #LOTRonPrime #LOTR #LOTRROP pic.twitter.com/KWAokaVeWW — The Lord of the Rings on Prime (@LOTRonPrime) January 19, 2022

