Kylie Jenner, Forbes spar over story on billionaire status

Forbes says Jenner's worth was inflated.
Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
FILE - In this May 6, 2019, file photo, Kylie Jenner attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala in New York. Forbes magazine, which once declared Jenner a billionaire on its cover, says she no longer deserves the title if she ever did, but Jenner is pushing back. Forbes said in a story posted Friday that an examination of financial filings after the reality star and beauty mogul sold 51% of her company Kylie Cosmetics to Coty in a January deal valued at $1.2 billion reveal that Jenner’s worth was inflated. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES — Forbes magazine, which once declared Kylie Jenner a billionaire on its cover, says she no longer deserves the title. 

Jenner is pushing back. 

Forbes says in a story posted Friday that an examination of financial filings after the reality star and beauty mogul sold 51% of her company Kylie Cosmetics to Coty in a January deal valued at $1.2 billion reveal that Jenner’s worth was inflated.  

Jenner tweeted that the story is full of inaccurate and unproven statements. She says she has never asked for any title or lied her way into getting it. 

