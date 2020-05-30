Kylie Jenner, Forbes spar over story on billionaire status

Forbes says Jenner's worth was inflated.

LOS ANGELES — Forbes magazine, which once declared Kylie Jenner a billionaire on its cover, says she no longer deserves the title.

Jenner is pushing back.

Forbes says in a story posted Friday that an examination of financial filings after the reality star and beauty mogul sold 51% of her company Kylie Cosmetics to Coty in a January deal valued at $1.2 billion reveal that Jenner’s worth was inflated.