'We need you back bro' | Jamie Foxx's longtime friend asking for prayers

Foxx, 55, was hospitalized on April 11 in Atlanta after experiencing a medical complication.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — One of Jamie Foxx's longtime friends has made a public appeal for prayers as the acclaimed actor and singer continues to recover in an Atlanta hospital.

Foxx, 55, was hospitalized April 11 in Atlanta after experiencing a medical complication, according to an Instagram post by his daughter Corinne Foxx.

He has since remained at an undisclosed hospital in Atlanta, according to public reports. Two weekends ago People Magazine reported, citing a source, that he was "awake and alert."

"He's OK, thank God," the source told People in an article published April 21. "He's still in the hospital, and doctors are running tests, but he's awake and alert. They're keeping him under observation."

There have been few public updates from those around Foxx in the days since.

The exact nature of the medical complication has not been made public. It occurred while Foxx was in Atlanta working on his film "Back in Action."

On Monday, hip-hop figure and film producer Charlie Mack posted to Instagram that, "I need you all to constantly keep our beloved brotha @iamjamiefoxx up whom we all love & care for dearly in our hearts, minds & prayers!!!!!"

The full post stated:

Good morning IG, I need you all to constantly keep our beloved brotha @iamjamiefoxx up whom we all lo❤️e & care for dearly in our Hearts, Minds & Prayers!!!! We need you back Bro @iamjamiefoxx you’re fighter, strong & resilient so I know your fortitude. Your not going out like that. As I always state a true champion isn’t the one that wins, it’s the one that meets & overcomes adversity!! You’re test becomes your testimony!! We all can’t wait to receive you back home to celebrate, laugh with and applaud you!! With the mercy from Allah The Creator of the Heavens & Earth!!! Oh Allah I come before you yet once again humbly asking please heal & restore our brotha @iamjamiefoxx stronger & better than before!!! I have absolutely no shame in asking pleading & begging for your merciful healing powers over our brotha now in your time not ours for miracle. I must & will thank you in advance your gracious humble servant Kareem Abdullah aka Charlie Mack Ameen!🙏🏿❤️🌙 #YouraWINNER🙏🏿❤️🖤💚🌟🤲🏿🫡💪🏿 #PrayforFOXX🤲🏿❤️🖤💚🙏🏿 #DontStopPrayin🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿

Foxx and Mack have collaborated on occasions in the past, with the actor calling Mack "my brother" in a tease to Mack's movie "Brotherly Love" back in 2015 and in 2021 posting about a publicity appearance for his book "Act Like You Got Some Sense" with Mack in Philadelphia.