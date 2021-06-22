AMC Theatres offering free popcorn refills to celebrate Cinema Week

INDIANAPOLIS — In honor of its first-ever Cinema Week, AMC Theatres is offering moviegoers all you can eat popcorn at locations nationwide.
Guests who purchase any size popcorn from June 22-30 can get free refills through the duration of their stay.
Other Cinema Week promotions moviegoers can enjoy at AMC include:
- AMC Better Than Ever Sweepstakes through June 24. Prizes include daily free tickets and AMC Stubs Premiere memberships, and a grand prize of two AMC Stubs A-List memberships.
- $10 AMC Stubs Premiere memberships — a $5 savings for the annual membership.
- Double feature of "A Quiet Place" and "A Quiet Place Part II" on Wednesday, June 23 at 5 p.m. ET.
Click here to find the nearest AMC Theatres location.
