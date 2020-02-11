Chrissy Teigen reveals tattoo honoring baby lost during pregnancy

The model, cook book author and TV host has recently stepped back into the spotlight after suffering a pregnancy loss of her third child with husband John Legend.

INDIANAPOLIS — Model, author and TV host Chrissy Teigen has stepped back into the spotlight after opening up about her pregnancy loss of her third child with husband John Legend.

Since sharing an essay she wrote for Medium less than a week ago, Teigen has been active on social media again, showing how she's finding her way back into everyday life while remembering the baby they lost, who her family had affectionately begun calling "Jack" before birth.

In a weekend tweet, Teigen shared a photo of her holding a hand, and a tattoo that says "Jack" on her wrist. The post has 50,000 likes and inspired others who have suffered similar losses to also share photos of their tattoos in the thread.

Teigen publicly announced her pregnancy loss on Sept. 30. In the essay she wrote for Medium, she said she lost the baby at 20 weeks due to a "partial placenta abruption."

Teigen said she suffered heavy bleeding throughout the pregnancy, and because of a weak placenta, the baby was having trouble getting nutrients. Doctors put her on bed rest and she was later hospitalized due to continued bleeding. Because of the loss of blood, there was not enough fluid surrounding the baby.

Teigen faced criticism for sharing her grief so publicly, but she responded to her critics, saying the photos were for the people who needed them most.