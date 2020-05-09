Chameleon Club closes its downtown Lancaster doors

The Chameleon Club said it will be announcing its new location on their website and on social media.

LANCASTER, Pa. — On Friday the Chameleon Club announced the closing of its downtown location in Lancaster City.

The club, which has been in the North Water Street location since 1985, said they're moving to a new location that has yet to be announced.

"It is with great sadness that we report to you today that our history in downtown Lancaster, Pennsylvania has concluded. We close this chapter during uncertain times across the entire music industry but, make no mistake… The story of Chameleon Club is far from over. Since 1985 we have provided Central Pennsylvania with the best in live music."

All shows, including the 2020 shows that were rescheduled due to COVID-19, will be taking place at the new location.

The Chameleon Club thanked and reassured its followers that 2021 will be its best year yet.