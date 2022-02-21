Reports: Britney Spears signs $15 million deal for tell-all memoir

The singer reportedly penned the deal months after ending a 13-year conservatorship governing much of her life.

WASHINGTON — Britney Spears has reportedly signed a book deal worth as much as $15 million, months after a court-ordered conservatorship over the singer's affairs ended.

Multiple outlets, including Page Six and CNN, have reported the deal, citing sources close to Spears and insiders in the publishing industry. The deal has not been publicly announced yet.

Several publishers reportedly engaged in a bidding war for the book, before Simon & Shuster bought the rights to her tell-all memoir.

Page Six reported that Spears had been interested in penning a memoir after a public fallout with her younger sister Jamie Lynn over the younger Spears' writing of "Things I Should have Said," which was released in January.

In a since-deleted Instagram post, Britney attacked Jamie Lynn over the book's publishing.

“National best seller???? DUH …. the timing of your book was unbelievable Jamie Lynn … especially knowing the whole world had no clue what was really done to me!!!!” the singer wrote.

The sibling feud ended with Britney's attorneys sending a cease-and-desist letter telling Jamie Lynn to stop using her name while promoting the new book.

Britney Spears, 40, had been under a conservatorship governing much of her life for 13 years before a judge ended the arrangement in November.

In the months before it was rescinded, the conservatorship, partially run by Spears' father James, received heavy criticism and was explored in the Netflix documentary "Framing Britney Spears."