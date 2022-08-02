x
FULL LIST: 2022 Oscar nominations announced

Netflix's “The Power of the Dog” led nominations for the 94th Academy Awards with 12 nods, including best picture, best director, and all the top actor categories.

NEW YORK — Actors Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan read the nominees for the 94th Academy Awards live on multiple platforms, celebrating a pandemic-changed year of films. 

Here are the nominees: 

Best Picture

  • Belfast
  •  CODA
  • Don’t Look Up
  • Drive My Car
  • Dune
  • King Richard
  • Licorice Pizza
  • Nightmare Alley
  • The Power of the Dog
  • West Side Story

Best Actress

  •  Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”
  • Olivia Colman, “The Lost Daughter”
  • Penélope Cruz, “Parallel Mothers”
  • Nicole Kidman, “Being the Ricardos”
  • Kristen Stewart, “Spencer”

Best Actor

  • Will Smith, “King Richard”
  • Javier Bardem, “Being the Ricardos”
  • Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog” 
  • Andrew Garfield, “Tick, Tick … Boom!” 
  • Denzel Washington, “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

Best Supporting Actress

  • Jessie Buckley, “The Lost Daughter”
  • Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”
  • Judi Dench, “Belfast”
  • Kirsten Dunst, “The Power of the Dog” 
  • Aunjanue Ellis, “King Richard”

Best Supporting Actor

  • Ciarán Hinds, “Belfast”
  • Troy Kotsur, “CODA” 
  • Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog”
  • Jesse Plemons, “The Power of the Dog”
  • J.K. Simmons, “Being the Ricardos”

Best Animated Feature

  • Encanto
  • Flee
  • Luca
  • The Mitchells vs. the Machines
  • Raya and the Last Dragon

Documentary Feature

  • Summer of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
  • Flee
  • Attica
  • Ascension
  • Writing With Fire

Best Director

  • Paul Thomas Anderson, “Licorice Pizza”
  • Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast”
  • Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”
  • Steven Spielberg, “West Side Story” 
  • Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, “Drive My Car”

Best Original Score

  • Don’t Look Up
  • Dune
  • Encanto
  • Parallel Mothers
  • The Power of the Dog

Costume Design

  • Cruella
  • Cyrano
  • Dune
  • Nightmare Alley
  • West Side Story

Original Screenplay

  • Belfast
  • Don’t Look Up
  • King Richard
  • Licorice Pizza
  • The Worst Person in the World

Adapted Screenplay

  • CODA
  • Drive My Car
  • Dune
  • The Lost Daughter
  • The Power of the Dog

