EMS units worry as public loosens COVID-19 health guidelines, they'll pay the price

CARLISLE, Pa. — Every time someone from Cumberland Goodwill EMS goes out on a call, they're putting themselves at risk. Their fear is, not only are they fighting the coronavirus, but the general public not taking it serious enough.
Nathan Harig, assistant chief at Goodwill, spoke to FOX43 about what he calls a growing crisis; people increasingly not wearing masks and participating in social distancing, and the trickle-down impacts that is having on his -- and many other -- emergency medical services units.