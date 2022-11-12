It was viewed over 100,000 times before being deleted on the social media platform.

ATLANTA — Multiple nurses at Emory University Hospital Midtown are no longer employed after a viral TikTok video surfaced of them criticizing labor and delivery patients.

In the video, several nurses are seen talking about "Labor and Delivery Icks," where they take turns mocking patients and complaining about what annoys each of them most about different expecting mothers at the hospital.

"Saying you don't want any pain medicine, no epidural, but you are at an 8 out of 10 pain" one nurse said.

Multiple other labor and delivery nurses chime in throughout the 52-second video posted nearly a week ago. It was viewed over 100,000 times before being deleted on the social media platform.

"When we've already told you to push the call light, but every five minutes, your family members comes up to the front desk asking for something else," another nurse said.

Another nurse complained about mother's asking the nurse how much their baby weighs "when it is still in their hands."

Emory Healthcare released a statement on their Facebook page saying that they are aware of the video, calling the comments "disrespectful and unprofessional." They announced they have "taken appropriate actions with the former employees responsible for the video."

The statement also explained the fact that no patient should ever feel like they are not being taken care of by nurses with the proper care and respect.

"Every patient at Emory Healthcare deserves to be cared for by a compassionate, experienced team in a comfortable and safe environment," the statement read in part.

The TikTok received much criticism from other users in the comments section after it was posted, with many people wondering how those in charge of the well-being and health of others could post the video they did.

"This is sad and concerning...I went out of my way to leave my nurses great surveys but if I found out this is how they thought I would be so upset," one user said in the comments to the video that has been circulating from other users on TikTok.

Another person stressed their concerns for mothers and families of those expecting children, noting the high-importance of safety during the giving-birth process.

"Hearing this from L&D professionals makes me sad because these are families going through something stressful and life changing," the person said.

Emory Healthcare did not release the names of the nurses that appeared in the video.