New policy could put patients on the hook for cost of emergency room visits if they're later deemed unnecessary

The American College of Emergency Physicians is condemning a new policy by one major healthcare provider

The American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) is 'strongly' condemning a policy by UnitedHealthcare that it worries could discourage people from going to the emergency room.

ACEP said the policy, set to begin in July, would retroactively deny emergency care claims and it "firmly believes that the new policy is in direct violation of the federal Prudent Layperson Standard, which requires insurance companies to provide coverage of emergency care based on the presenting symptoms that brought the patient to the emergency department, not the final diagnosis."

FOX43 has reached out to UnitedHealthcare for a statement.

Its website also breaks down the cost difference between a typical urgent care and emergency room visit. Urgent care, which is encouraged for non-life threatening injuries or illnesses, costs around $180 an average per visit and has a 30 minute average wait time according to the health insurance's website. Emergency room visits in comparison, the site claims, cost an average of $2,200 per visit and have an average wait time of 2 hours.

Read more of the ACEP's statement on the policy:

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), only 3 percent of emergency visits are “nonurgent.” With 90 percent of symptoms overlapping between nonurgent and emergent conditions, in many instances, even physicians cannot know if a patient’s symptoms require emergency treatment without conducting a comprehensive medical examination. The Prudent Layperson Standard exists to protect patients for this very reason.

The timing of this new policy comes during a pivotal point in the nation’s efforts to combat COVID-19 and encourage vaccination. Throughout the pandemic, ACEP and other medical societies have been encouraging the public to not delay medical care, especially in case of an emergency. Scare tactics like this from insurance companies could severely undermine our collective efforts to get the virus under control.