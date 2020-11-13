Election 'most secure in American history,' says Election Infrastructure officials. Now, Democratic AG's will meet to talk about it

Members of the Election Infrastructure Government Coordinating Council called the Nov 3rd election 'secure' with no evidence of deleted votes

One day after members of Election Infrastructure Government Coordinating Council called the 2020 election 'the most secure in American history,' Democratic Attorneys General are meeting to discuss the voting process.

The Democratic Attorneys General Association (DAGA) is holding a briefing at 10:30 a.m. Friday to discuss the role state AGs play 'in protecting the integrity of the election and ensuring the will of the people is upheld.'

DAGA says it will discuss "efforts to combat misinformation promoted by Trump and his enablers as well as highlight the work of Democratic AGs in ensuring a safe, free, and fair election." They said Democratic AG's are battling 'frivolous' legal actions and 'PR stunts' by the Trump campaign, adding that so far not a single claim brought forth by the Trump campaign has indicated widespread fraud or abuse.

The briefing comes one day after members of the Election Infrastructure Government Coordinating Council (GCC) Executive Committee called the Nov. 3 election "the most secure in American history," adding that "there is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised."

It said in a statement: “While we know there are many unfounded claims and opportunities for misinformation about the process of our elections, we can assure you we have the utmost confidence in the security and integrity of our elections, and you should too. When you have questions, turn to elections officials as trusted voices as they administer elections.”

Republican Attorneys General held their own briefing on November 9. GOP AG's from 10 states joined together to file an amicus curiae brief in support of two lawsuits asking the U.S. Supreme Court to review Pennsylvania’s three-day extension to receive mail-in ballots. The brief was filed Nov. 9 in support of Republican Party of Pennsylvania v. Boockvar and Scarnati v. Boockvar by the Attorney General of Missouri and joined by the Attorneys General of Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina, South Dakota and Texas.

A Pennsylvania judge has sided with President Donald Trump’s campaign and ordered counties not to count a small number of mail-in or absentee ballots for which the voter didn’t submit valid identification within six days after the Nov. 3 election.