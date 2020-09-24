York County teachers plan to wear 'Red For Ed,' and stand in solidarity Friday

Organizers say #RedforEd sends the message that all teachers must all stand together when it comes to educating children during the COVID-19 pandemic.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Teachers in school districts across York County will participate in a "Red For Ed" rally on Friday, organizers from the Dallastown Area Education Association announced.

In addition to wearing red, teachers will walk in and out of their school buidlings together to send the message that when it comes to educating children during the COVID-19 pandemic, we must all stand together, organizers said.

“No one walks alone,” said Ellen Connelly, president of the Dallastown Area Education Association.

The DAEA and other York County EAs want to show their fellow members that “We stand together. We walk together. We work together," Connelly said.

Members at York County public schools will meet outside in the morning and enter their buildings together during Friday's rally. At the end of the school day, they will leave together. At all times, they will maintain social distancing, according to organizers.

Retired public teachers in the county will also be wearing #RedforEd in solidarity for active teachers, organizers said.

York County now has the second highest Covid positivity rate in the state, Connelly said. As the number of cases continue to climb, Gov. Tom Wolf this week called it a “cause for concern.”

Meanwhile, Connelly said, teachers are trying to adhere to their district reopening plans and safety protocols, ensure their students are adhering to required social distancing while juggling up to three different jobs.

In many cases, they are teaching face-to-face in the classroom, remote learning and providing on-line instruction all at the same time, Connelly said.