School District of the City of York celebrates one-of-a-kind announcement

The School District of the City of York is the first in state history to be released from recovery.

YORK, Pa. — One York County school district is celebrating an announcement that no other district in Pennsylvania history has ever made.

"After ten long years of hard work, the School District of the City of York is no longer a district on the road to recovery, but is instead a district recovered," said Acting Pa. Secretary of Education Eric Hagarty at a ceremony celebration held Thursday, Dec. 29.

The district entered financial recovery in 2012, but after years of improving programs and completing all the necessary goals set by the Pennsylvania Department of Education, the district is the first in state history to be released from recovery.

District officials say it was a community-wide effort.

"We had a lot of support from the community foundation, from various businesses, you name it. If we asked, they came forth for us," said Chief Recovery Officer Dr. Michael Thew.

According to the Wolf administration, education funding has increased by $3.7 billion since 2015.

The district boasts better graduation rates, improved literacy at the elementary levels and high performance on statewide exams.

District leaders say this is the first big step for the district and its 8,000 students.