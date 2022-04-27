York County Literacy Council continues to transform lives by providing free adult education

The organization offers ESL classes, high school equivalency classes, phonetics classes, and math classes.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The York County Literacy Council has been providing literacy skills to the adult community in the area for over 45 years.

The organization offers ESL classes, high school equivalency classes, phonetics classes, and math classes. They also work on computers, workplace literacy, health literacy, and financial literacy.

Julianna Lanna, who is originally from Brazil, has been attending the York Literacy Council for the last three years. She has been learning English as a second language.

"I really like this program, because I try to learn things every day," Lanna said. "It pushes me to learn more English."

Her goal is to be able to read, write, and communicate in English fluently, she says.

"It's an important thing that I learn here," she said. "It's very important for me and my family."

Julio Olavarria went to the York County Literacy Council three times a week for three months in order to get his GED. A month ago, he did just that.

"[I feel] great, man," he said. "I go to the gym everyday, but it (getting his GED) was the biggest weight that I had on my shoulders, and it finally feels like I can breathe."

The nonprofit organization will be combining Give Local York with their ongoing literacy empowerment campaign.

"Give Local York day will support keeping the lights on, keeping a roof over everybody's head, and our ability to pay instructors and provide supplies," Bobbi Anne Deleo, the executive director of the organization said.

By supporting the York County Literacy Council, the community will be able to help people like Juliana and Julio, and give them the opportunity to receive the skills they need in order to improve their lives.

"This is a very important program for the students, for the people who don't have resources, and they provide everything for us," Lanna said.

On May 6, from 12 a.m. to 11:59 p.m., donors can visit this link to support local nonprofits in and around York County. The York County Literacy Council is just one of the organizations that will benefit from the day of giving.

To learn more about the York County Literacy Council, check out the organization's website.