President of York College announces plans to retire in June 2023

YORK, Pa. — York College of Pennsylvania President Dr. Pamela Gunter-Smith will retire in June 2023, the school announced Friday.

Gunter-Smith has served as president of York College since 2013, when she came to York following leadership roles at Drew University, Spelman College, and the Armed Forces Radiobiology Research Institute.

In her inaugural speech, Gunter-Smith spoke of “Time and Place,” saying that “to successfully educate the next generation of students and to prepare them for life, great institutions must adapt and change as the landscape changes with time," the college said.

Her nine-year tenure has brought transformation and evolution, as she challenged York College to move from “Great to Greater.”

During that time, she has:

Created a stronger connection to York City with the opening of the Center for Community Engagement and Marketview Arts in downtown York. Both provide opportunities for students to engage with the local community through experiential learning and real-world problem-solving.

Developed a focus on entrepreneurship and innovation through academic programs and outside-the-classroom experiences, culminating in the creation of the Graham Center for Collaborative Innovation and the soon-to-be-completed York College Knowledge Park, a learning laboratory that will enhance opportunities for students and faculty to interact with local businesses and organizations.

Enhanced the academic program by creating the current five-school structure and online offerings, as well as infusing the curriculum with high-impact practices such as project- and community-based learning courses.

Launched the first comprehensive campaign, EVOLVE: A Campaign for York College, to fund strategic initiatives including support for scholarships that ensures a high-quality education remains accessible.

Led York College through the COVID-19 pandemic. The College welcomed students back to campus for Fall 2020 with a continued focus on the student experience and institutional sustainability.

Served the local community, commonwealth, and higher education nationally through her participation on various boards.

“The York College of Pennsylvania Board of Trustees would like to express our sincere gratitude for the leadership, dedication, and vision that Dr. Pamela Gunter-Smith has brought to the College and the community during the last nine years,” said Laura T. Wand, chair of the board of trustees. “Higher education has been in the midst of a changing environment throughout the country.

"We are so thankful that Dr. Gunter-Smith has been at the helm to lead us through a series of important changes and challenges that have resulted in a ‘greater,’ more capable York College for our students, faculty, and community.”