York Catholic launches new family customized tuition program

YORK, Pa. — York Catholic Middle and High School on Friday announced the launch of a new program that offers customized tuition for families of all income levels.

The private school, which serves students in grades 7 through 12 from York County and northern Maryland, said its Family Customized Tuition program "reflects York Catholic’s commitment to providing access to excellent private Catholic education for those of all income levels."

The program provides families with personalized tuition based on their unique financial circumstances, the school added.

“At York Catholic, we are committed to making an excellent private education experience available to all families who believe their child will thrive at a place where they can prepare not just for college and a career, but also ready their hearts and minds for today and for the future,” said Katie Seufert, York Catholic Principal. “Much like the YC education experience is personalized to each student’s individual needs, Family Customized Tuition replaces the one-size-fits-all model to match each family’s contribution to their unique financial circumstances.”

Family Customized Tuition is available to all current York Catholic families as well as all families who apply for admission to York Catholic beginning with the 2023-2024 school year and available for both the middle and high schools (grades seven through 12).

The program recognizes a number of factors in families’ incomes and assets, offering a tuition contribution range that is customized to each family based on their unique means and needs, the school said.

The process to request Family Customized Tuition is now a part of York Catholic admissions and enrollment processes.

Similar to the FAFSA process for colleges and universities, families will complete a brief confidential financial questionnaire online that factors in individual financial circumstances and applies them to create a customized tuition based on factors such as annual income, debts, family size, obligations and related factors.

“Family Customized Tuition makes the York Catholic education experience, which we know can be transformative for our students, accessible to more families in our area,” said Seufert. “This change is also critical to positioning our school to continue to thrive into the future in service to our students, families, and community.”