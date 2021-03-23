Wolf administration announces 100,000 teacher and school staff vaccinations

As of March 23, 102,161 educators have been vaccinated through 28 Intermediate Units.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Governor Tom Wolf has announced that over 100,000 teachers and school staff members have been vaccinated.

As of March 23, 102,161 educators have been vaccinated through 28 Intermediate Units.

“Vaccinating more than 100,000 teachers and staff in less than two weeks is a big step to help students return to the classroom and stay in school,” Gov. Wolf said. "This helps to get more kids back to school where they want to be and eases the burdens on parents and communities. It’s also another sign of hope that the light at the end of this long tunnel is getting brighter.”

Less than three weeks ago, the Wolf administration and the COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force announced the voluntary single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine would be offered to teachers and school staff through these 28 Intermediate Units, according to past FOX43 coverage.

According to a press release, several of these units are well ahead of schedule.

Governor Wolf commended educators, administrators and everyone involved in the distribution of these vaccines on Tuesday.