West Shore School District officials and parents discuss revised safety plan for the upcoming school year

LEWISBERRY, Pa. — Officials and parents of the West Shore School District met Thursday evening to discuss the revised safety plan for students returning to school this upcoming fall.

Under the plan, students and staff will no longer need to wear masks unless they are riding school transportation.

Students will be able to return for in-person learning 5-days a week and will not be required to be vaccinated.

Carolyn Carter has three children in the school district and says she is glad officials gave her family a choice.

"If parents are worried about the exposure for their children or themselves, they do have something they can do at home," she said, "I have felt the district has done a great job providing those opportunities."

Other parents add this will bring normalcy back into their children's lives after more than one year of restrictions and online learning.

"Some of my kids did really well with online learning and other kids not at all. They needed that one-on-one in-person instruction," said Jonelle Hoke of Lewisberry.