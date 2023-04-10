WATCH: State lawmakers to hold public hearing on book bans

Teachers, parents and librarians will participate in the discussion on the increase and impact of censorship and book bans in public libraries and schools.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Editor's note: The above video is from Oct. 4.

This week, Oct. 1 - 7, marks Banned Books Week.

The week has special significance this year, with book bans and restrictions on the rise in classrooms and libraries across the country and right here in central Pennsylvania.

To address the controversial issue, state lawmakers are holding a public policy hearing this morning at 10 a.m. in the House Majority Caucus Room at the State Capitol.

